Race to Cure Sarcoma Milwaukee 2023 Whitnall Park

Runners and walkers are lacing up their shoes Saturday morning, July 8, to run to cure sarcoma.

Sarcoma is a type of Cancer that can occur in various locations in the body. The run takes place at Whitnall Park and starts at 9 a.m.

There is a 35 dollar registration fee for adults, a $10 registration fee for kids, and no admission fee for children under five years old.

For more information on the race and what you can do to raise awareness go to p2p.onecause.com/milwaukee.