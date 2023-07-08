Expand / Collapse search

Race to Cure Sarcoma Milwaukee 2023 Whitnall Park

Milwaukee
Race to Cure Sarcoma Milwaukee 2023

Sarcoma cancers are under covered and underfunded in comparison to other forms of cancer.

MILWAUKEE - Runners and walkers are lacing up their shoes Saturday morning, July 8, to run to cure sarcoma.

Sarcoma is a type of Cancer that can occur in various locations in the body. The run takes place at Whitnall Park and starts at 9 a.m.

There is a 35 dollar registration fee for adults, a $10 registration fee for kids, and no admission fee for children under five years old. 

For more information on the race and what you can do to raise awareness go to p2p.onecause.com/milwaukee.

Race to Cure Sarcoma: Why is it important?

Listen to the community engagement coordinator on why this event is so important.

Race to Cure Sarcoma: Rain or Shine

No matter rain or shine, people will be running to cure sarcoma.

Race to Cure Sarcoma: Run for a good cause

The run takes place at Whitnall Park and starts at 9 a.m.