Quarry Lake Park search, Racine County agencies at scene

Mount Pleasant police and other agencies responded to Quarry Lake Park on Saturday night, May 18.

FOX6 at the scene saw several emergency vehicles – including police, fire, EMS, underwater rescue and others – blocking a park entrance around 8:15 p.m.

Family told FOX6 that a 16-year-old boy went under the water and never resurfaced.

FOX6 reached out to the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Mount Pleasant Police Department. Officials with both agencies had no information to share.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.