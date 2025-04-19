Push for movies filmed in Wisconsin, tax incentives proposed

The Brief Several notable films, including "Public Enemies," "Major League" and "Bridesmaids" have been partially filmed in Wisconsin. Action! Wisconsin is advocating for tax incentives and the establishment of a state film office to attract more film and television productions to the state. A legislative proposal for $10 million in annual tax credits and a film office has bipartisan support and is moving forward.



"Public Enemies," "Major League" and "Bridesmaids" are just a few big films that were at least partially shot in Wisconsin. Now, there’s a renewed push to have more movies made in the Badger State, and it could come through tax incentives.

Action! Wisconsin

What they're saying:

Suzanne Jurva has worked on major films, from the epic "Gladiator" to the Oscar-nominated "Amistad." She's a trailblazer, too.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I always wanted to be in film and television," she said. "I set up the research department at DreamWorks, the first person to do so at any type of studio situation. My role was any question any director, art director or actor needed an answer to, we had to find."

Aaron Maybin and Suzanne Jurva

The backstory:

Now, Jurva is finding more purpose working with Action! Wisconsin. It’s a statewide coalition of filmmakers, producers, businesses and advocates collaborating with lawmakers to establish a state film office and production incentives aimed at bringing film projects to Wisconsin.

"The film office has everything in one-stop shopping, so it makes it easy for a production to come here," said Jurva.

Action! Wisconsin

Film tax incentive legislation

Local perspective:

A legislative proposal has received support from both sides of the aisle. Action! Wisconsin said the proposal would provide $10 million per year for tax credit film production incentives and establish a Wisconsin State Film Office.

"We’re losing out not only in the whole country, but we’re falling behind just in the Midwest," said Jurva.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin filmmaker JoAnn Jardine said: "Film and television productions book lodging, cater shoots, dine out, and use local transportation. They also shop and hire locally and statewide in the trades and crafts."

Bravo’s "Top Chef" spent millions to film in Wisconsin. The city of Milwaukee saw a spike in hotel room bookings six months after the season premiere.

Wisconsin Capitol, Madison

Big picture view:

Georgia’s use of tax incentives to entice high-profile productions has paid off in recent years.

"They have so many new studios. Tyler Perry is epic," said Jurva. But she wants something epic in the Badger State.

"We have hurdles, it still has to be passed, but we’re in super good shape. I’m an optimist," she added. "We don’t have time to be negative."

What's next:

Jurva and other film leaders are asking supporters to write to their local state legislators. The proposal will be introduced, assigned a bill number and referred to a committee after April 22.