Pursuit, crash in Whitefish Bay yard caught on camera

New video released by Whitefish Bay police shows the pursuit of a vehicle stolen in Milwaukee that ended up in a yard near Santa Monica Boulevard and Lancaster in Whitefish Bay.

Whitefish bay police said they haven’t seen a rise in thefts in the village, but there has been an increase in vehicle thefts in neighboring communities, including Milwaukee and Shorewood. Still, one of those thefts resulted in some damage; the crash captured by dash cameras.

Whitefish bay officers were on Wilson headed towards Hampton when they spotted the stolen vehicle speeding on Santa Monica Boulevard. Soon, there was a crash at Santa Monica and Lancaster; the vehicle's occupants bailing and taking off. One hopped a fence to a backyard as Whitefish Bay police worked fast to track them all down.

The crash happened just before noon on June 1, and an investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from Milwaukee.

Three arrests were made with charges pending. They're also suspected of being involved with three other attempted vehicle thefts in Shorewood.

FOX6 spoke with the woman who lives in the home where this crash happened. She said she was taking a walk at the time, heard a loud crash and then came to see the aftermath.

Police ask that you please keep an eye on your cars and secure them to keep this from happening to you.