Puppy purchase debacle: Milwaukee woman warns others

A Milwaukee woman shares her story as a warning to others after she said she lost hundreds of dollars while trying to buy a puppy.

A new face to the family – and a comforting sight after Robin Davis' first try to buy a puppy failed.

"I learned the hard way," Davis told FOX6 News.

Davis messaged the seller on a Facebook page that listed "Golden retriever puppies for sale, Wisconsin." The seller told Davis the puppy cost $700. She agreed to pay the money. But when it came time to deliver the puppy, that is when she said things changed.

Robin Davis

"And then all of a sudden, they asked to hold her you have to pay $150 deposit, with a cash app," Davis said.

Davis paid the deposit.

The next day, Davis was expecting the puppy to come from Madison to her home in Milwaukee. Instead, the seller messaged Davis that they were in the hospital – and would have to send the puppy with a delivery service, asking her to pay another $250.

"When they were asking for the $500 insurance and the $99 city permit, which I’ve never heard of before. That’s when I really knew, and I was dumb enough to fall for it," Davis said.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) about the city permit. The executive director emailed back saying in part, "There is no such thing as a City Permit. If licensing cost that much, NO ONE would get one."

The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin (BBB) told FOX6 News people lost more than $1.3 million dollars to pet scams in 2022. The BBB advises people to always see the puppy in person before paying any money.

Davis hopes her story is a warning to others.

"Do your homework. Anytime someone wants you to pay in cash app, don’t do it. Don’t go and buy a prepaid card and see the puppy in person," Davis said.