Pup Crawl benefits Sierra Delta, empowering veterans with dog training
OKAUCHEE, Wis. - Sunny skies and warm spirits brought a crowd to Waukesha County on Sunday, April 21 for a Pup Crawl to benefit Sierra Delta, an organization empowering veterans with approved dog training that provides purpose, innovation, and community through the love of dogs.
"Sierra Delta stands for service and dogs," said BJ Ganem, founder of Sierra Delta. "The idea came to after working in veteran advocacy for a while. Been on national campaign team for the Wounded Warrior Project and work for America fund."