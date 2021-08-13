Punch Bowl Social reopening, closed since 2020 due to COVID

article

Punch Bowl Social , the interactive restaurant and bar, will reopen its Milwaukee location prior to the Milwaukee Bucks' first preseason game in fall 2021.

Located in the Deer District and steps from Fiserv Forum, Punch Bowl Social is an official tenant of the Bucks organization. Punch Bowl Social Milwaukee has been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19.

"We are thrilled Punch Bowl Social will reopen in time to welcome fans for the preseason," says Michael Belot, vice president of ventures and development for the Milwaukee Bucks. "We know the entertainment and hospitality industries were hit hard by the pandemic, and we are grateful that Punch Bowl Social will continue to serve our fans as an amazing Deer District destination."

Punch Bowl Social Milwaukee has a 360-degree bar, eight bowling lanes, three karaoke rooms, billiards, ping pong and other games and activities, as well as TVs throughout. The interior design is a nod to Milwaukee's unique culture and its proximity to Lake Michigan.

"We are ecstatic to partner with the Bucks and reopen in Deer District," said Punch Bowl Social Chairman and CEO Robert Cornog, Jr. "With the Bucks pursuing another championship and Punch Bowl Social reopening nationwide, there couldn’t be a more exciting time to reintroduce Punch Bowl to Milwaukee."

While the Bucks preseason schedule has not yet been announced, Punch Bowl Social is working closely with the Deer District to ensure a reopening in late September or early October. Upon reopening, Punch Bowl Social will offer its full inventory of activities and games, as well as new happy hour specials, brunch on weekends and its signature selection of craft cocktails, local beers and scratch-made food.