Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin celebrates culture and heritage

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 18, 2024 7:30am CDT
Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin

Yussef Morales joined FOX6 WakeUp to share all the info on the Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin, happening Sunday, Aug. 18 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Head to Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 18, for the 11th Annual Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin.

There will be good food, live music, cultural exhibits and plenty of family fun.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Traditional dance at the Puerto Rican Festival

Karina Tomei-Castro joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the Puerto Rican Festival, and explained a traditional dance you can see while you're there.

Puerto Rican culture on full display

FOX6 WakeUp is checking out the Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin, and learning more about Puerto Rican culture, including the game of Dominoes.

Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin food

You can't talk about the Puerto Rican Festival without talking about some of the traditional food! FOX6 WakeUp talked with Karina Tomei-Castrol to learn more.

