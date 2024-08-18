Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin celebrates culture and heritage

Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin
Yussef Morales joined FOX6 WakeUp to share all the info on the Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin, happening Sunday, Aug. 18 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - Head to Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 18, for the 11th Annual Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin.
There will be good food, live music, cultural exhibits and plenty of family fun.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Traditional dance at the Puerto Rican Festival
Karina Tomei-Castro joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the Puerto Rican Festival, and explained a traditional dance you can see while you're there.
Puerto Rican culture on full display
FOX6 WakeUp is checking out the Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin, and learning more about Puerto Rican culture, including the game of Dominoes.
Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin food
You can't talk about the Puerto Rican Festival without talking about some of the traditional food! FOX6 WakeUp talked with Karina Tomei-Castrol to learn more.
