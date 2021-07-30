Puerto Rican Family Festival aims to vaccinate minority group

The 8th annual Puerto Rican Family Festival will be this Sunday at Wilson Park.

Among the many activities at this year’s event will be an opportunity to get your COVID-19 vaccine, if you still need it.

"We’ve been doing everything we can so that the Latino community throughout the entire state gets vaccinated," said Darryl Morin, President of Forward Latino.

He says Hispanics comprise Wisconsin's largest minority group. However, they are trailing behind their white counterparts when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Only 35.2% are fully vaccinated.

"We’re excited to be able to partner with the Milwaukee health department to come here to the 8th annual Puerto Rican festival," Morin said.

In an effort to boost vaccinations, he says Puerto Rican Family Festival organizers, Forward Latino, and the Milwaukee Health Department are bringing a "Por mi familia" COVID-19 vaccination clinic to the festival. "Por mi amilia", means ‘for my family.’

"There’s so much misinformation out there, it’s important we educate them and let them know the vaccine is free, its safe and it’s effective," he said.

Morin says it is crucial the state’s largest minority group increase their vaccine numbers fast, given the rising cases of the COVID-19 delta variant.

"This new delta variant is more contagious than the common cold, so with all of our children going back to school, with so many now being invited back into the workplace it’s more critical now than ever that you get your family vaccinated," he said.

Those who get their shots at the festival will also get an incentive of free tacos while supplies last.

"If you’re 12 years and older you can come to the festival and get a free vaccination," Morin said.