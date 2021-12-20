Public health advisory issued ahead of holidays: DHS

The state has issued an urgent public health advisory ahead of the holidays.

The move is in response to surging confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the Omicron variant.

Several hospital systems across the state are under tremendous pressure and health officials are alarmed by the number of confirmed cases they're seeing.

"We are seeing daily case numbers that we have not seen since the end of last year," said DHS Secretary Designee Karen Timberlake.

With confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the rise, Timberlake shares an alarming seven-day average.

"3,294. This is nearly double where we were two months ago," she said.

Dozens of cars lined up at this Milwaukee COVID-19 testing site Monday.

Meanwhile, the DHS issued a public health advisory, calling on Wisconsinites to slow the spread of the variant by getting vaccinated, booster shots, and this:

"Wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces when you are in spaces with people you do not live with and Celebrate safely over the coming holidays by keeping gatherings small," said Timberlake.

Hospital systems are under pressure.

"It’s pretty clear we're seeing a very significant surge across the region the last couple of weeks," said Dr. Jim Conway of UW Health. "We’re seeing a lot of COVID. Hospitals across the state. But here in Madison, we are filled to the brim with patients."

The surge comes as people prepare to travel for Christmas.

"I think gathering for the holidays is reasonable. I just think we need to think about how we do it," said Dr. Conway.

At Mitchell International airport, travelers shared their preps.

"We’re all vaccinated and got our boosters so that’s good at least," said traveler Courtney Hart.

"In the military, they provide all that for us, it was a pretty smooth process. That makes it all pretty comfortable going back home," said Richard Sambucini.

Wisconsin labs have found 19 confirmed cases of the omicron variant. Health experts say High rates of COVID-19 transmission are occurring in all Wisconsin counties.