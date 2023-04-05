Protasiewicz wins, liberals control SCOWIS 'a new day for the court'

You decided its makeup, and soon, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will decide on key issues like abortion access and gerrymandering.

Janet Protasiewicz will take her oath in August, and when she does, experts anticipate the issues you've heard about all campaign long will already be before the court.

Progressives call it a new day for Wisconsin, while Conservatives aren't so sure.

A day after Wisconsin's latest contentious election, the hand-shaking and grandstanding were done.

"This is a victory for all of us!" said Protasiewicz.

"This was the most deeply deceitful, dishonorable, despicable campaign," said Daniel Kelly.

University of Wisconsin Professor Howard Schweber said the debate surrounding abortion access and gerrymandering is only beginning.

"Suddenly, you have a very good reason if you want to have this all teed up and ready to go on Aug. 2, so the strategy has just changed significantly," said Schweber.

In Madison, left-leaning "Law Forward" is already planning a case to challenge Wisconsin's legislative maps now that a liberal majority will have control.

Daniel Kelly

"That collaboration begins now," said Nicole Safar, Law Forward. "Law Forward is talking to leaders, to other attorneys, to our co-counsel and to voters to figure out what the best case that we could bring would look like."

Safar said that case could come by fall.

Meanwhile, Republicans are hoping the court stays out of politics.

"Ideally, this election should not have been a big deal because it should really be the Legislature that is driving the policy train for our state and making these important decisions, and that is still firmly in Republican hands," said Daniel Suhr, former advisor for Governor Scott Walker.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

As Schweber pointed out, any challenge to strike a law or maps, for instance, would go back to the legislature to address.

"This is just starting," said Schweber.

Attorney General Josh Kaul's challenge to the state's abortion law is currently in Dane County district court. The judge scheduled oral arguments to begin on May 4.