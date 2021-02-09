Proposed: Reduce fine for marijuana possession in Milwaukee Co. to $1

Milwaukee County Supervisor Sylvia Ortiz-Velez held a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 9 to detail her proposed legislation that would reduce the fine for marijuana possession, and possession and delivery of drug paraphernalia, within Milwaukee County to no more than $1.

Right now, a news release says Milwaukee County ordinance sets the fine for marijuana possession at not less than $250 and no more than $500.

The resolution would only apply to Chapter 24 of Milwaukee County ordinance, which is reserved for violations of 25 grams or less of marijuana. Law enforcement would still able to issue state citations, if needed, for possession of larger amounts.

Joining Ortiz-Velez were County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, Southeastern Wisconsin NORML Executive Director Eric Marsch and Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy.