Proposal to redevelop, restore Mitchell Park Domes; legislation signed

Published  July 30, 2025 8:02am CDT
Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson signed legislation approving a proposal and funding commitment to redevelop and restore the Mitchell Park Domes.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson on Wednesday, July 30 will sign legislation approving a proposal and funding commitment to redevelop and restore the Mitchell Park Domes.

The Domes are a landmark on Milwaukee's south side that has been around for more than a half-century. 

What we know:

County Executive Crowley and Chairwoman Nicholson will be joined by Milwaukee County Supervisors and local stakeholders.

Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors passed an amendment to commit $30 million in capital funding for the restoration of the Mitchell Park Domes. 

The project would be funded through a public-private partnership with the Milwaukee Domes Alliance. Milwaukee County’s investment will leverage additional private and philanthropic contributions to advance the project. 

Securing non-County funding resources will be required by the Milwaukee Domes Alliance before any County tax levy spending is released for the project in order to protect local taxpayers. 

