Proposal to redevelop, restore Mitchell Park Domes; legislation signed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson on Wednesday, July 30 will sign legislation approving a proposal and funding commitment to redevelop and restore the Mitchell Park Domes.
The Domes are a landmark on Milwaukee's south side that has been around for more than a half-century.
What we know:
County Executive Crowley and Chairwoman Nicholson will be joined by Milwaukee County Supervisors and local stakeholders.
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors passed an amendment to commit $30 million in capital funding for the restoration of the Mitchell Park Domes.
The project would be funded through a public-private partnership with the Milwaukee Domes Alliance. Milwaukee County’s investment will leverage additional private and philanthropic contributions to advance the project.
Securing non-County funding resources will be required by the Milwaukee Domes Alliance before any County tax levy spending is released for the project in order to protect local taxpayers.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee County.