A man working on a ProHealth fitness center boiler suffered serious burns on Monday, March 4.

It happened at the ProHealth West Wood Health & Fitness Center. Officials said the 23-year-old man was working on the boiler when it released built-up steam and burned the man's face and upper body.

The Waukesha Fire Department responded and took the 23-year-old to a burn center. An additional fire department unit was brought in to ensure the area was safe.

Waukesha police were also called to the scene. OSHA will complete an investigation and report on the injury.