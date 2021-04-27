ProHealth Care makes COVID-19 vaccinations available to public

article

ProHealth Care announced on Tuesday, April 27 that it is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all patients and to any other community members who wish to be protected from the virus.

A news release says anyone 16 or older with interest in vaccination can call 262-928-5566 to schedule an appointment at the vaccination clinic located within ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Patients 18 and older who have a ProHealth MyChart account can also schedule an appointment online.

Teens age 16 and 17 require the Pfizer vaccine. Their appointments must be scheduled by phone. The teens must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of the vaccination appointment.

Vaccinations are being offered by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Requests for specific vaccines cannot be accommodated.

Same-day and next-day appointments may be available. Additional appointments will be offered as vaccine shipments are confirmed.

People who received their first dose of vaccine elsewhere are welcome to make an appointment to have the second dose administered at ProHealth’s clinic.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, visit ProHealthCare.org/Vaccination.