Professional Bull Riders premier Unleash The Beast at Fiserv Forum

Professional bull rider Conner Halverson joins FOX6 WakeUp with what we can look forward to during "Unleash the Beast."

For the third consecutive season, and fourth time in arena history, the PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) premier Unleash The Beast will buck into Fiserv Forum for PBR Milwaukee, presented by Cooper Tires, on March 9-10.

For two days only, the Top 40 bull riders in the world will go head-to-head against the sport’s rankest bovine athletes, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.