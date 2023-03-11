Professional Bull Riders: Brew City Classic at Fiserv Forum

For the second consecutive season and third time in the sport ' s history, Professional Bull Riders are back at the Fiserv Forum on March 11 to March 12 for the PBR: Brew City Classic.

A world-class exhibition of man vs. beast will take place over two nights, featuring more than 35 of the best bull riders in the world competing against some of the sport's top cattle athletes.

The two-day event tickets start at $16, taxes and fees not included. You can purchase tickets online at FiservForum.com or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

