Expand / Collapse search

Professional Bull Riders: Brew City Classic at Fiserv Forum

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Professional bull riders: Brew City Classic

For the second consecutive season and third time in the sport's history, Professional Bull Riders are back at the Fiserv Forum on March 11 to March 12 for the PBR: Brew City Classic.

MILWAUKEE - For the second consecutive season and third time in the sport's history, Professional Bull Riders are back at the Fiserv Forum on March 11 to March 12 for the PBR: Brew City Classic. 

A world-class exhibition of man vs. beast will take place over two nights, featuring more than 35 of the best bull riders in the world competing against some of the sport's top cattle athletes. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The two-day event tickets start at $16, taxes and fees not included. You can purchase tickets online at FiservForum.com or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.  

PBR: Brew City Classic, how it all started for Michael

FOX6 WakeUp News talks to Michael Lane, a professional bull rider, about how it all started.

Professional Bull Riders: What it takes to ride a bull

Eli Vastbinder talks to FOX6 News on his thought process while riding a bull and what it takes to ride one.

Professional Bull Riders: Brew City Classic at Fiserv Forum

FOX6 News talks to one of the professional bull riders about some of the things they do before riding a bull

.