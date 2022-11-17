Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️

article

The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25.

According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people and are available to rent. Over 1,000 chalets were rented last season, and this year, they plan to bring back crowd favorites like our famous s'mores dessert!

Milwaukee County Parks has extended hours for the week between Christmas and New Year's, but they are not open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Private chalets at South Shore Terrace, credit Milwaukee County Parks

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee County Parks said the chalet rentals are available on Friday from 3:50 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, they are open from 1:50 p.m. to 8 p.m. The private chalets will be closed from Sunday to Thursday.



Milwaukee's officials said each chalet can host up to six people and cost $80 for a 90-minute time slot, which includes a $40 food and beverage credit. Reservations can be made at www.southshoreterrace.com.