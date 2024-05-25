Pritzker Military Archives Center grand opening in Kenosha

Immerse yourself in military history at the new Pritzker Military Archives Center in Kensoha.

It's part of the Pritzker Military Museum and Library and has its grand opening set for Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The address is: Pritzker Military Archives, 10475 12th St, Kenosha, WI 53144

The special event will include opening remarks, giveaways, and a behind-the-scenes tour.

