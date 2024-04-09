Prince McCree Act signed; WI AMBER Alert System gaps addressed

Gov. Tony Evers hosted a bill signing ceremony at Hawley Environmental School in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 9 to sign Senate Bill 981, the Prince Act, which aims to address gaps in the Wisconsin AMBER Alert System by expanding criteria for issuing alerts for missing children.

The Prince Act was created in response to the disappearances and deaths of Prince McCree and Lily Peters.

5-year-old Prince McCree stayed home from school on Oct. 25, 2023 because he was sick. Prince’s mother could not find him later that day and proceeded to call the authorities to report him missing. The Milwaukee Police Department requested an AMBER Alert; however, the request was denied. The next day, on Oct. 26, 2023, Prince’s body was discovered.

The Prince Act works to ensure authorities in future missing child cases have expanded resources to issue quicker and more robust alert notices to the public, hopefully ensuring future kids are able to be quickly located and returned home safely.

