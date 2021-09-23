PridetoberFest entertainment lineup revealed; fest set for Oct. 8-9

article

Milwaukee Pride, Inc., the parent organization of PrideFest, announced on Thursday, Sept. 23 the official lineup for their fall event, "PridetoberFest" slated for Oct. 8 and 9 at Maier Festival Park.

The two-day event will operate on Friday 3 p.m. to midnight and Saturday noon to midnight. PrideFest, originally scheduled for its traditional early June dates, had to be canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee Pride Board of Directors will implement the same gate and admission requirements Summerfest had for Pridetoberfest. Festival attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test dated within 72 hours of entrance time.

The festival grounds will have hand sanitizer stations, suggest masks, and social distancing whenever possible.

For all festival information, entertainment lineup, online ticket sales, accommodations and more, you are invited to visit pridefest.com.