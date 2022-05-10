PrideFest Milwaukee headliners announced

article

Milwaukee Pride, Inc. the parent organization of PrideFest, announced headliners for the 2022 festival on Tuesday, May 10.

The festival’s return in 2022 marks the 25th PrideFest held in June; the event moved to the park in 1996. This year’s festival will be June 2-4 – kicking off Milwaukee’s festival season.

Headline acts include the original Weather Girl Martha Wash, a platinum-selling recording artist and two-time Grammy nominee, accompanied by Broadway star and former "American Idol" contestant Frenchie Davis on Saturday night.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Friday, in collaboration with Bonkerz Comedy Productions, a stand-up comedy showcase featuring three LGBT stand-up acts: Cindy Foster, Sam Morrison and show MC and host Marik Mavrakys.

Other notable acts include Prince Poppycock, tribute shows to Lady Gaga and Adele, and a star-studded lineup of local DJs such as the Milwaukee Bucks' DJ Shawna, drag performers, dancers and more.

Milwaukee PrideFest

Families and children can enjoy the Northwestern Mutual Community Park and the Children’s Stage while the Stonewall Stage will feature historians, speakers and LGBT activists. Festival organizers are collaborating with the MKE LGBT Community Center on creating a Pride Prom on Saturday night as well as a community inclusive talk-back session with festival entertainers, a news release said.

In celebration of the 25th June Festival, organizers are planning a full line up of "Throwback Thursday" themed acts and promotions to honor the event’s past and 1996 move to the park. The night’s entertainment will feature local DJs, a drag show revue starring BJ Daniels, 90s boy band review and a headlining act in collaboration with 88.9 Radio Milwaukee for an old-school music jam featuring DJ Kenny Perez. Also, PrideFest guests can enjoy "Throwback-To-Back Happy Hours" on Thursday and Friday from open to 6 p.m. that will include 1996 pricing on cocktails and beer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

All of Milwaukee will have the opportunity to enjoy PrideFest’s traditional fireworks show, which will light up the sky on Saturday, June 4 starting at 9:15 p.m. In addition, the Hoan Bridge will be illumined with rainbow colors.

PrideFest's website will continue to be updated with entertainment and stage schedules as acts are announced. Festival-goers are encouraged to purchase tickets online to avoid long lines at the box office.

Statement from West Shaver, president of Milwaukee Pride, Inc.:

"I could not be happier with the relationships, collaborations, and new support systems that have come in 2022.

Advertisement

"PrideFest continues to grow and evolve, year after year, and each festival season I’m reminded how Milwaukee is truly a city that supports one another and lifts communities up- it’s a city full of intentional leadership and energetic individuals that want to see growth and progress. It’s beautiful."