Expand / Collapse search

PrideFest Milwaukee 2025 kicks off June 5; runs through June 7

By
Published  June 5, 2025 9:36am CDT
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee
PrideFest Milwaukee kicks off June 5

PrideFest Milwaukee kicks off June 5

Wes Shaver, President & CEO, Milwaukee Pride Inc. talks about 37th edition of PrideFest.

The 37th PrideFest kicks off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 5 at Henry Maier Festival Park. 

FESTIVAL HOURS: Thursday, June 5 from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday, June 6 from 3 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday June 7th from 12 p.m. - midnight. 

PrideFest Dance Pavilion preview

PrideFest Dance Pavilion preview

Stage Manager Jorna Taylor gives us an inside look at Wisconsin’s largest dance party.

Food Drive Promotion for Thursday admission

Food Drive Promotion for Thursday admission

Emilee Williamson of Kroger joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on the Food Drive promotion.

Sample and taste their all new offerings

Sample and taste their all new offerings

Sample and taste their all new offerings to PrideFest for this first year vendor. Chocolate dipped frozen cheesecake, strawberries, frozen bananas and the Alphonso’s famous 1lb Mozzarella Sticks!

Entertainment for PrideFest

Entertainment for PrideFest

Mark Gerber, Director of Entertainment for PrideFest talks about the diversity in entertainers and the strategy behind it.

Intersection & Red Light Stages preview

Intersection & Red Light Stages preview

Talk through the diversity of topics and focus on local performers for the stage. Quickly becoming one of our biggest attractions!

InterviewsFOX 6 WakeUp News