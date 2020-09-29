President’s supporters gather in Pewaukee for debate watch party

Supporters of President Donald Trump packed a Pewaukee parking lot for a drive-in style presidential debate watch party on Tuesday night, Sept. 29.

The event, like many of the president's recent rallies, was a party. It included a big-screen television and a one-man band.

Most of the crowd stayed in their cars during the event, held at the Ingleside Hotel, but others got out to stand on their feet.

The president's supporters said their candidate won the debate by talking about what he has done to make the economy stronger and community safer.

"Why Trump? Because he is pro-America," said Billie Thomas of Milwaukee. "The America that I know and I love and that I've read about in history, and the America that is pro-people and pro-family."

The back-and-forth of the candidates on Tuesday energized the crowd.

"Vote for Donald Trump because we gotta be great again," said John Puchner of Elm Grove.

Republicans held events like tonight's across Wisconsin, hoping to keep the energy going all the way to election day.

The debate is not expected to significantly shake-up the presidential race. With absentee voting already underway, the candidates are hoping to lure any undecided voters.