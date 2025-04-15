President Trump tariffs; Quinceañera dress sellers feel impact

The Brief Quinceañera dresses are seeing price hikes in part because of tariffs. A boutique owner FOX6 News spoke with said 80% of her dresses are manufactured in China. "We have seen a 30% drop in sales during our peak season," the owner said.



Tariffs on imported goods are now hitting a surprising target, quinceañera dresses.

New target of tariffs

What we know:

For clients like Stephanie Steinert, looking for the perfect dress for her daughter comes with a price.

Arely's Boutique inside Greendale's Southridge Mall is among Steinert's stops.

What they're saying:

"You're looking at everything escalating day in and out. So anywhere where we can get our best bank for our buck," Steinert said.

It is coming at a time when boutique owner Arely Reyes said it has been a slow season.

"We have seen a 30% drop in sales during our peak season," Reyes said.

Reyes' boutique carries dresses for all occasions, but it is mainly known for its extravagant quinceañera dresses.

"We just started alerting our clients to put in their orders now if they are planning a quince. Since our prices will be increasing due to tariffs," Reyes said.

Impact on price

What we know:

Dresses at the store typically cost about $1,100. Reyes said with an 18% increase, people will end up paying about $1,300.

"People are not only thinking about the price tag on the dresses but also how the whole event will impact them economically," Reyes said.

While Reyes said several of the dress brands are American or from Mexico, 80% of the dresses are manufactured in China.

Shops like the one Reyes operates are urging customers to explore payment options sooner rather than later to help with the costs.