Supporters of both President Trump, Biden rally in Milwaukee

article

Joe Biden has won the presidency, defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 race for the White House, according to projections by the Associated Press and FOX News.

Following the news demonstrations that were both pro-Biden and pro-Trump emerged across the country -- including in Milwaukee.

A pro-Trump rally formed Saturday afternoon near Serb Hall on the city's south side.

Around the same time, a group of Joe Biden supporters organized a "victory lap" car rally in the city, where Mayor Tom Barrett and other officials delivered remarks. The event started at the Milwaukee Area Labor Council parking lot near 63rd and Hawley.

Advertisement

According to Associated Press projections, Joe Biden defeated President Trump by roughly 20,000 votes in Wisconsin -- a margin of victory estimated at less than one percentage point.

In Milwaukee County, Biden won approximately 69% of the vote. That equates to an estimated total of roughly 317,000 votes and nearly 20% of Biden's overall votes in the state.

Aside from Milwaukee County, the state's most populous, President Trump won all of Wisconsin's southeastern counties by multiple percentage points.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.