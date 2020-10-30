President Trump, Joe Biden to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 30, as the rush to Election Day intensifies.

The president will be in Green Bay while Biden campaigns in Milwaukee. A new report ranks the two cities among the Top 10 nationwide for presidential ads run.

According to a statement from Biden's campaign, in the Badger State, Biden will "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."

On Thursday, Oct. 29, a spokesperson with Mitchell International Airport told FOX6 News that the former vice president will hold a "small private meeting" on airport grounds for the visit.

Senator Tammy Baldwin and Attorney General Josh Kaul are also stumping for Biden across the state on Friday. They're be joining the "Soul of the Nation" bus tour -- stopping in Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh. Baldwin and Kaul are expected to meet with local leaders, small businesses, and camping supporters to discuss what's at stake in this election and Biden's plans to rebuild the economy.

The timing of these events coincided with President Trump's campaign plans in the Badger State. The President will be in Green Bay for a rally at 2:30 p.m. His daughter Ivanka Trump is also campaigning for her father on Friday -- with an event in Johnson Creek at 12:30 p.m.

In a statement, Ivanka said that she is looking forward to coming to Wisconsin and sharing how her father will continue to fight for the people of Wisconsin if elected for four more years.

President Trump wanted to hold an event at Mitchell International Airport last weekend but had to move his plans to Waukesha.

Airport officials say President Trump's request for the rally required permission for the airport director -- they say the permission was denied because it would have disrupted air traffic and was n violation of the City of Milwaukee's Public gathering policy in place.