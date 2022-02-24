Expand / Collapse search

President Biden, Jill Biden Wisconsin visit to Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. - On Wednesday, March 2, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Superior, Wisconsin to discuss "how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges and creating good-paying, union jobs."

The visit was announced by the White House on Thursday evening, Feb. 24.

President Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law in November before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life "change for the better" for the American people. 

The visit comes a day after the President's State of the Union address, again highlighting the importance of this battleground state.

