Present Music's Thanksgiving: 'Of Being Numerous' concert Nov. 23

It's an experience that will immerse you in the season of giving.

Present Music's Thanksgiving: ‘Of Being Numerous’ will be performed at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 23.

The concert will take place from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., with a 4 p.m. pre-concert conversation with composer Christopher Cerrone and conductor Donald Nally, moderated by David Bloom.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Per Present Music, the four-time Grammy-winning choir The Crossing from Philadelphia will perform a new commissioned piece by Christopher Cerrone.

The piece, Of Being Numerous, is based upon poet George Oppen's epic work which examines individuality within a broader social context.

Caroline Shaw's recent work Ochre will also be performed.

The event will begin and end with performances by the southern/ Ho Chunk family drum Little Priest Singers.