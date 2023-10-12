Prescription Drug Monitoring Program updated; 'works better'

article

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professionals Services (DSPS) will launch an updated version of the Wisconsin Enhanced Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (WI ePDMP) later this month.

According to a news release, the new WI ePDMP is set to go live on Oct. 15. The updated version incorporated feedback from users, like prescribers, health care systems, law enforcement, pharmacies, and dispensers.

The final product boasts improved data processing, upgraded patient matching capacities, and enhanced overall user experiences.

"It was a collaborative process, and I want to publicly thank all the groups that provided us with valuable feedback," said Wisconsin Controlled Substances Board Chair Doug Englebert. "The process included a concerted effort to listen to users and respond with enhancements that improve the experience and usability of the WI ePDMP."

The WI ePDMP is a tool to help combat the ongoing prescription drug abuse epidemic in Wisconsin.

In addition to a new website design and user interface, WI ePDMP users will notice improvements in the following areas:

Time Responsive: Dispensing records will be processed as soon as they are submitted, and patient reports will be updated accordingly as close to real time as possible. In addition, loading times of key web pages will be considerably improved.

Upgraded Patient Matching Capacities: Instances of patient records being falsely merged or separated will be significantly reduced. Falsely matched records will be addressed in a timely manner should they occur. This increased accuracy will benefit prescribers and patients.

Enhanced User Interface: Healthcare professional account users will be able to reconfigure their own patient report layout to prioritize information most useful to their clinical practices and treatment decisions.

"The result is a tool that works better for users and still provides a tremendous benefit for the people of Wisconsin," added Dan Hereth, Secretary-designee of DSPS, the department that administers the WI ePDMP. "’Safety’ is in our department’s name and we work to stay focused on that part of our mission. The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program is an important safety tool for Wisconsinites, and it’s now a better tool thanks to these updates."

Users with questions about the updated WI wPDMP can contact the program at DSPSPDMP@wisconsin.gov.