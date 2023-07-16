Preparation underway for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Parade
MILWAUKEE - People from across the country and all over the world are here in Milwaukee this weekend in honor of Harley-Davidson's 120th Anniversary. All of those motorcycles will close out the weekend with a parade.
FOX6 Isley Gooden is along the parade route, getting the scoop.
Harley-Davidson week ends with a parade
Motorcycles that have been here for the week will close out with the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Parade.
Riders rev up for the Harley-Davidson parade
Isley Gooden shows us motorcycle riders ready for the parade.
