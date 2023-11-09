Precipitation Personality Quiz: Which precip type are you most like?

article

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is going the extra mile to teach you about the different types of precipitation. Specifically, NOAA has created a Precipitation Personality Quiz.

Find out which precipitation you most closely identify with. The NOAA website says, "Maybe you are versatile and dependable like rain, or sensitive and loyal like graupel, maybe a natural-born leader like hail."

You can also try the text-only version of the Precipitation Personality Quiz.