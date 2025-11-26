Prairie Farms announces recall of Prairie Farms Gallon Fat Free Milk

article

The Brief Prairie Farms is announcing a recall of select Prairie Farms Gallon Fat Free Milk produced at its Dubuque, Iowa facility. The product was distributed to Woodman’s stores in Illinois and Wisconsin. Approximately 320 gallons were sold before the issue was discovered.



Milk recall

What we know:

According to a news release, some of the products may contain food-grade cleaning agents, which may cause illness if consumed.

Only a specific segment of the DEC08 production run was impacted.

To ensure complete containment, Prairie Farms is recalling Gallon Fat Free Milk with the DEC08 code date, PLT19-145 plant code produced during the impacted timeframe of 17:51 to 21:23.

Approximately 320 gallons were sold before the issue was discovered. Consumers who purchased the product with the above code dates should not consume it; they may safely dispose of it or return it to the store for a refund.

All remaining affected product has been removed from store shelves.

Product information

Product: Prairie Farms Gallon FAT FREE Milk

Code Date:DEC08

Plant Code: PLT19-145

Facility: Dubuque, Iowa

Impacted Production Window (Timestamp): 17:51–21:23

UPC: 7273023117

Contact information

What you can do:

Consumers with questions may contact Prairie Farms Dairy via email at media@prairiefarms.com.