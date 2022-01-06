Powerball: Wisconsin's winning ticket sold in Green Bay, worth $316M

article

There were two winning tickets sold for the Jan. 5 Powerball lottery drawing – one sold in California – the other sold in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

Each winning Powerball ticket is worth an estimated $316.3 Million ($225.1 Million cash).

The winning numbers are: 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, Powerball 17.

Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin issued the following statement in a news release:

"What a fantastic way to start the new year. We're thrilled another jackpot has been won in WINsconsin. This is our fourth major jackpot won in the past four years."

Polzin was referring to three Powerball jackpots and one Mega Millions won in Wisconsin since March 2019.

The winning ticket holder has 180 days to come forward and claim their prize—noting they should call the Wisconsin Lottery prior to coming to the Lottery office.

Wisconsin Lottery official plan to hold a 2 p.m. news conference to talk about this winning ticket. FOX6 News hopes to stream this event.