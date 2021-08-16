Powerball to launch 3rd weekly drawing on Monday nights

article

Wisconsin Powerball Lottery players will soon get a chance to start the week in a winning way with a third weekly drawing being added to the lotto game starting Monday, Aug. 23.

Beginning Aug. 23 Powerball drawings will be held Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.

All other elements of Powerball will remain the same, including the prize structure, gameplay, odds, and the price of the ticket. Players may purchase Powerball tickets for the first Monday draw starting Sunday, August 22, 2021.

"We're excited to offer our players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots by adding a third weekly drawing to Powerball," said Director of the Wisconsin Lottery, Cindy Polzin. "According to the Powerball Product Group, we expect to see more cash prizes and higher jackpots awarded each year."

A popular lotto game throughout the United States, all 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Powerball jackpot is currently $274 million and the next drawing is Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Powerball tickets are $2 each with the option to add the Power Play for an additional $1. Tickets must be purchased no later than 9:00 p.m. on the day of each drawing.