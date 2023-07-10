Powerball fever in southeast Wisconsin; jackpot at $675 million

You have a chance to hit the Powerball jackpot, which as of Monday afternoon, July 10, is now at $675 million. It is the tenth-largest prize in history.

"It’s crazy big. Crazy, crazy. Money I could never imagine having," said Mona Gaines of Milwaukee.

The Powerball website shows if you take the lump sum option, the jackpot is valued at $340 million.

Nobody has won in the last 34 drawings.

"I’m here to play my lucky numbers and my Powerball, and hopefully I win," said Jennifer Henning of Milwaukee.

The odds of hitting the big prize are one in 292.2 million.

"I really wasn’t going to purchase one, but I feel like maybe you guys brought me luck," Gaines said.

"I’m ready to get it, so I can go buy me a big house and probably a really nice car," Henning said.

"I could do a lot of things (laughs). I can’t tell you all that I’d do, but I’d have a good time," said Melvin Henry of Milwaukee.

At the BP gas station on Green Bay and Good Hope, the cashier said he's sold hundreds of tickets.

"They’re hoping that they win, and they’re hoping I give them the lucky ticket," said Brian Dziaeosz, BP cashier.

If you're really feeling lucky, you might consider buying into the Mega Millions lottery as well. The prize for that lottery is now at $480 million.