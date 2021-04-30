Expand / Collapse search

Potbelly offering free oatmeal chocolate chip cookies from April 30 - May 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

To celebrate National Oatmeal Cookie Day on Friday, April 30, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip cookies to Potbelly Perks members with the order of any entrée from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2. 

Potbelly Perks members will see the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip cookie reward dropped into their Perks account on Friday, April 30. If you are not a member of the Perks program, sign up here

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Green Bay Packers draft Georgia CB Eric Stokes in 1st round
slideshow

Green Bay Packers draft Georgia CB Eric Stokes in 1st round

The Green Bay Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday, April 29.

Teacher helps Milwaukee students through COVID, challenges
slideshow

Teacher helps Milwaukee students through COVID, challenges

At Northwest Catholic School near 41st and Good Hope, teacher Terrence Johnson has gone above and beyond for his students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans react to the news Rodgers wants out of Green Bay

At American Family Field, Brewers fans talk football after a report that veteran Aaron Rodgers wants to cut ties with Green Bay.