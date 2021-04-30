Potbelly offering free oatmeal chocolate chip cookies from April 30 - May 2

article

To celebrate National Oatmeal Cookie Day on Friday, April 30, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip cookies to Potbelly Perks members with the order of any entrée from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2.

Potbelly Perks members will see the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip cookie reward dropped into their Perks account on Friday, April 30. If you are not a member of the Perks program, sign up here.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android