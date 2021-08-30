Potawatomi to host career fair; positions with hiring bonuses

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is hosting its first of two career fairs Tuesday, Aug. 31 for hundreds of positions throughout the property.

A $1,000 hiring bonus is being offered to all new hires and $500 for part-time positions.

The fair runs from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.

Positions are available in Food & Beverage, Slots, Housekeeping, Security, and Cage Operations.

To see a complete list of job openings, and to apply online, go to paysbig.com/careers.

For those who are interested but can’t attend tomorrow’s event, another career fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android