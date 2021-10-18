Potawatomi resumes 24-hour-a-day operations; 1st time since March 2020

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino resumed 24-hour-a-day operations on Monday, Oct. 18.

"We are beyond the moon," said Ryan Amundson, Public Relations Manager. "This is the first time we've opened our doors 24 hours since the pandemic began – and we had to close back in March 2020."

The move is being welcomed by visitors.

"A lot of people come here for R&R. It’s a way to get away. So I really love it. I’m glad," said Donna Mueller, a Potawatomi visitor.

Many COVID safety measures remain in place while others are flexible.

"We are not requiring masks on the floor. No smoking is still in place. We’ve still got the plexiglass up. We’re asking our guests to stay six feet apart as much as they can," Amundson said.

"I see them come clean the machines when you leave and then sanitizer available and all that. I’m very comfortable coming here," Mueller said.

"Our entire slot floor is open. All 2,500 slots machines are up and running," Amundson said. "Bars are open. Bar 360, a curve bar. Northern Lights Theater reopened."

In addition to new hours, the property is re-introducing table games to the floor on Nov. 1.

"The pandemic had a profound effect on this business; on the revenue we can provide to our tribe, to find their government just like any other business in the service and hospitality sector. We took a big hit," Amundson said.

To keep operations up, staffing is still a huge focus – with more than 100 positions open. They need to be filled. So the casino will hold a career fair on Nov. 3 with bonuses and incentives for those who are hired.

