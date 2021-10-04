Expand / Collapse search

Potawatomi job fair Wednesday; $1,000 hiring bonus offered

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is looking for new team members at its job fair taking place from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. 

A news release says a $1,000 hiring bonus is being offered to all new hires and $500 for part-time positions.

Available positions include table games dealers. No previous experience is necessary for new dealers and paid training is included.

There are additional openings in Food & Beverage, Slots, Housekeeping, Security, and Cage Operations. To see a complete list of job opportunities, and to apply online, go to paysbig.com/careers.

