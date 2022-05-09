Potawatomi Hotel & Casino: $100M renovations announced

article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has announced a $100 million renovation project that will revolutionize the casino’s third floor, a release said Monday, May 9.

The project impacts more than 120,000 square feet of space and provides guests with new gaming, food and entertainment experiences.

"Since opening more than 30 years ago, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has made it a priority to evolve and meet the needs of our guests," said property CEO and General Manager Dominic Ortiz. "Not only will this elevate the brand, it will further our long-standing status as the premier entertainment destination in the region as the market becomes significantly more competitive. This is just the beginning. Additional exciting changes and new amenities are in store. The best is truly yet to come."

Rendering of Potawatomi's latest renovations

There will be more than 1,800 slot machine stations, including a new bar with 28 bar-top "slot seats" (a first for Potawatomi) and an array of 4K televisions. Guests will also find cashier stations and a brand new Fire Keeper’s Club® booth.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is also welcoming two brand new food and beverage options sure to get guests’ attention.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Rock & Brews, the restaurant brainchild of legendary musicians Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons from the group KISS, will open its newest location at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino located just off the skywalk as gusts enter the property. Rock & Brews "provides a superior dining experience with a Rock ‘n’ Roll twist." As the name suggests there will also be a large variety of local and craft beers, and will include a stage where live music will be performed. A groundbreaking for the new restaurant will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, with Stanley and Simmons scheduled to appear.

Rendering of Potawatomi's latest renovations

Starbucks Coffee will make its debut at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, across from Rock & Brews off the skywalk entrance. It will be a full-service Starbucks location with both beverage and food options.

The property will also open three new "quick service" food and beverage stations where guests can grab a bite or have food delivered to their gaming station. A new gift/convenience shop will also provide an array of amenities.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s most loyal guests and key partners will be amazed by our new and exclusive high-limit room. This room promises to incorporate the height of luxury and class - from its upscale decor and top-flight service, to its craft bar, stage and gourmet kitchen, featuring a brick oven. Those visiting will be treated to an experience they won’t find elsewhere in the region.

Guests will notice the energy from the new space the moment they walk in the door. The skywalk and entry area will feature modern décor, LED lighting, video walls and sound system throughout the third floor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin has been home to the Potawatomi for hundreds of years, and this project is another example of how we are continuing to invest in and better the communities that we call home," said Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels, Jr. "We are excited to bring these new experiences to our guests and to continue our role as the top entertainment destination in Wisconsin."

Construction on the renovation project is scheduled for completion by the spring of 2023.

Advertisement

Greenfire Management Services of Milwaukee, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, is teaming with Gilbane Building Services as the general contractors on the project. I-5 will serve as architect.