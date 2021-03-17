Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO/GM Rodney Ferguson to step down

article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO/General Manager Rodney Ferguson announced his resignation on Wednesday, March 17. He will remain with the business until April 7.

A news release indicates Ferguson will return to his home state of Virginia after accepting an opportunity to assist in the development and management of a new casino property being undertaken by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.

Ferguson issued the following statement in the release:

"While I am excited about moving back home to pursue this exciting opportunity, I am saddened to be leaving Potawatomi and Milwaukee. With the help of many great team members, we’ve accomplished much over the last several years. I will certainly miss the many wonderful people I had the pleasure of working with at Potawatomi and throughout the community."

The Forest County Potawatomi will now begin a search for the property’s next CEO/General Manager.