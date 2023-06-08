Potawatomi hiring event for newest restaurant

article

Potawatomi Casino Hotel is hosting a three-day hiring event for its newest restaurant, Rock & Brews, which is set to open later this summer. The event will feature food, beverages, raffles, on-the-spot job offers and more.

The hiring event will take place on Monday, June 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 14 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at American Family Field’s Tailgate Haus.

Open positions include cooks, hosts, bussers, servers, bartenders, managers and more. Applicants are encouraged to apply online at careers.paysbig.com prior to the event as on-the-spot offers will be made for most positions.

Rock & Brews is the brainchild of legendary musicians Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the world-renowned rock group KISS. The restaurant will feature a huge selection of local and craft brews, classic American food and local music acts.