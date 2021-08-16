Potawatomi expands hiring bonus, $1K to all new hires
MILWAUKEE - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is ramping up recruitment and hiring, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 16.
A news release says the property will expand its $1,000 hiring bonus program to all new hires. The program, in place for several months, was limited to positions in Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.
Additionally, two job fairs will be held on site from 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 14. Those wishing to attend the job fair can expedite the process by applying online at paysbig.com/careers.
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will be hiring for hundreds of positions spanning departments throughout the property, including Food & Beverage, Slots, Housekeeping, Security, Cage Operations, and more
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino offers a robust benefits package, including its newest offering – a $200 vaccination incentive. Other benefits include:
- Medical, dental, and vision insurance
- Prescription drug coverage
- Flexible spending account
- Employee assistance program
- Retirement program with company match
- Paid time off
- Free parking
- Free uniforms
