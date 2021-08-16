Potawatomi expands hiring bonus, $1K to all new hires

article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is ramping up recruitment and hiring, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 16.

A news release says the property will expand its $1,000 hiring bonus program to all new hires. The program, in place for several months, was limited to positions in Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.

Additionally, two job fairs will be held on site from 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 14. Those wishing to attend the job fair can expedite the process by applying online at paysbig.com/careers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will be hiring for hundreds of positions spanning departments throughout the property, including Food & Beverage, Slots, Housekeeping, Security, Cage Operations, and more

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino offers a robust benefits package, including its newest offering – a $200 vaccination incentive. Other benefits include:

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Prescription drug coverage

Flexible spending account

Employee assistance program

Retirement program with company match

Paid time off

Free parking

Free uniforms