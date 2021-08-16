Expand / Collapse search

Potawatomi expands hiring bonus, $1K to all new hires

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is ramping up recruitment and hiring, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 16.

A news release says the property will expand its $1,000 hiring bonus program to all new hires. The program, in place for several months, was limited to positions in Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.

Additionally, two job fairs will be held on site from 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 14. Those wishing to attend the job fair can expedite the process by applying online at paysbig.com/careers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will be hiring for hundreds of positions spanning departments throughout the property, including Food & Beverage, Slots, Housekeeping, Security, Cage Operations, and more

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino offers a robust benefits package, including its newest offering – a $200 vaccination incentive. Other benefits include:

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance
  • Prescription drug coverage
  • Flexible spending account
  • Employee assistance program
  • Retirement program with company match
  • Paid time off
  • Free parking
  • Free uniforms
Milwaukee streetcar sales tax floated to fund $330M expansion
slideshow

Milwaukee streetcar sales tax floated to fund $330M expansion

Milwaukee city planners want to build seven new miles of streetcar lines in the next six years, but they've kept a lid on revealing the cost – until now.

28th and National suspicious death, medical examiner responds
slideshow

28th and National suspicious death, medical examiner responds

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has responded to a suspicious death near 28th and National Avenue on the city's south side on Monday morning, Aug. 16.

Contact 6 gets thousands for viewers in July

Consumer disputes can be frustrating and time-consuming, whether it’s a medical billing error, a warranty dispute or a broken appliance. These are the kinds of issues Contact 6 helps with every day.