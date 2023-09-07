Potawatomi Casino Hotel renovations revealed; new gaming, restaurant

Potawatomi Casino Hotel revealed on Thursday, Sept. 7 a first look at renovations going on at the casino. It includes two new gaming areas, 300 new slot machines, a new bar, and a restaurant.

"I think when you come here and see this, you are going to be amazed," said Dominic Ortiz, CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Casino Hotel. "To really reset the stage, and this level of design and integration and decor, is something you would only see in Vegas."

The 114,000 square foot project began in May 2022.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel, Milwaukee

"I don’t think your mind can really vision how much the level of decor brings that excitement to gaming," Ortiz said.

This marks only the second phase of Potawatomi's $190 million renovations.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel, Milwaukee

"You’re going to really enjoy your experience, you’re going to want to come back for the food," Ortiz said.

The new food option, Street Eats, is a unique food truck concept placed right beside one of the new gaming areas. It makes it easier for guests and gamers to grab and go.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel, Milwaukee

"Now you don’t have to go to Vegas. It’s right in your backyard, here in Milwaukee," Ortiz said.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel, Milwaukee

Potawatomi is also putting the finishing touches on its permanent Sportsbook. Once finished, Ortiz said it will be the largest of its kind across the region.

"It’s going to be a Vegas style Sports Book," said Justin Arnette, Sportsbook Director. "It’s going to have two stories, there’s going to be a broadcast booth."

"2,000 square foot screen in the entire region," Ortiz said. "That Sports Book comes with our Poker Room, and I know the city is going to love that."

While the renovation is expected to be complete in 2024, Arnette said his crew is stepping up at the temporary space right now.

"I have unleashed a lot more kiosks," Arnette said. "We’re putting more ticket writer windows to make sure we meet demand…we are going to be ready – we’re going to get all the bets in."