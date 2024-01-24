Potawatomi Casino Hotel hiring bingo callers; 'unique position'

article

Potawatomi Casino Hotel is looking to hire bingo callers. The position is full-time with benefits.

The open positions are available in two shifts: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to midnight.

The bingo center seats 630 guests and hosts two sessions, Wednesdays – Saturdays, and a late-afternoon session on Sundays. Doors open three hours before game time, and bingo fanatics begin lining up one to two hours before doors open.

"It’s a unique position that doesn’t call for any previous experience. We are looking for outgoing individuals that do not have a fear of speaking in public and are reliable," said Frank Fisher, director of bingo, Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

Paid training can take about three weeks, the pay is up to $14-$25 an hour plus tips, and the job can become a meaningful career.

To find out more about the bingo position or other job openings at Potawatomi Casino Hotel, visit careers.paysbig.com.