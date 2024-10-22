Postponed: Justin Timberlake at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 28

article

Singer Justin Timberlake has postponed his Milwaukee show set for next Monday, Oct. 28.

Timberlake, who was going to bring his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" to Fiserv Forum, has moved the show to Saturday, Feb. 22.

He wrote the following on Facebook on Tuesday, Oct. 22. He said he has bronchitis and laryngitis.

"Hey guys - I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above. Thank you for understanding - I’ll make it up to you."

Fiserv Forum noted that previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Tickets are still available.

Five other shows were rescheduled, including for Chicago, Detroit, St. Paul, Columbus and Grand Rapids.

Timberlake’s tour rescheduling comes just days after pop star Pink had postponed her Fiserv Forum show set for Wednesday, Oct. 23.