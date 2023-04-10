Portage squad rammed, woman arrested

article

A Portage woman, 31, was arrested after police said she rammed a squad during a traffic stop on Sunday night, April 9.

Police said this all started shortly before midnight when officers were notified of two people who were apparently together in violation of probation/bond rules. Police learned the two people had left in separate vehicles.

Jennifer Sweetman was found in one of those vehicles, police said, and officers pulled her over. When she was asked to exit her vehicle, police say she refused and rammed the squad behind her, nearly hitting two Portage officers.

She then sped away, leading police on a pursuit into Sauk County.

She eventually pulled into a field and was arrested by Columbia County deputies on multiple charges.

Online court records show two open cases filed in 2023 in Columbia County. In one, she's accused of resisting and faces drug charges. In another, she's charged with bail jumping. She was out on signature bond in both when Sunday night's incident occurred.