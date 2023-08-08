Expand / Collapse search

Port Washington theft from vehicle; stolen credit cards used at Target

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Port Washington theft from vehicle; stolen credit cards used at Target

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - The Port Washington Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred July 31. 

Police say a vehicle was broken into at Possibility Playground in Upper Lake Park. Three credit cards were taken and used at the Grafton Target to purchase several gift cards. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you are able to identify these subjects, contact us at 262-284-2611 or text keyword PWPDTIP to 847411 to send an anonymous tip.