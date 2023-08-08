Port Washington theft from vehicle; stolen credit cards used at Target
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - The Port Washington Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred July 31.
Police say a vehicle was broken into at Possibility Playground in Upper Lake Park. Three credit cards were taken and used at the Grafton Target to purchase several gift cards.
If you are able to identify these subjects, contact us at 262-284-2611 or text keyword PWPDTIP to 847411 to send an anonymous tip.