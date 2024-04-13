Port Washington police chase, squad hit; Illinois men sentenced

An Illinois man charged in connection to a 2022 Port Washington police chase has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors said 21-year-old Amarian Graham took off from his vehicle during a pursuit, running across all four lanes of I-43 before he was arrested. He ditched the SUV after crashing into an officer's parked squad.

Graham pleaded guilty in 2023 to fleeing police, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping. Five other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

Anthony Blan, also of Illinois, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of extended supervision in 2023. Prosecutors said Blan was Graham's passenger, and court records show he pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge and THC possession.

Case details

The pursuit happened Oct. 19, 2022. Prosecutors said an Ozaukee County deputy spotted a black Acura speeding on I-43 and, as the deputy followed, the driver accelerated away from him – drifting from left to right at one point without signaling.

Another deputy who was positioned in front of the speeding SUV turned on his lights and sirens on I-43 near State Highway 57, and the driver slowed to approximately 50 mph, a criminal complaint states. The deputy was able to get "a clear view" of the driver, later identified as Graham.

Prosecutors said Graham sped away from the squads, reaching approximately 100 mph, and the chase was called off after about 45 seconds. About a minute later, the deputies heard a Port Washington officer yelling over the radio that the Acura hit his squad. The officer was parked on the shoulder of the freeway at County Highway H.

The complaint said the Acura went up the off-ramp and through a stop sign at Wisconsin Street, entering the on-ramp and crashing into the back of the officer's parked squad. The impact caused severe damage and pushed the squad into a ditch.

Graham and Blan then ran from the Acura, prosecutors said, and the injured officer took off after them. At one point, Graham ran across all four lanes of traffic on the interstate. The Port Washington officer kept chasing them and relaying their location until other officers could respond. At that point, the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Blan was found near a restaurant, where he was held at gunpoint until another deputy arrived to help take him into custody. The complaint said he told officers "everything" hurt from the crash and requested medical attention.

K-9s helped search for Graham. During the search, prosecutors said a woman ran toward officers and said someone was on her porch. Graham was found hiding under a large plastic planter placed "over his head, but his lower body was visible."

A search of the SUV revealed several bullet holes on the outside that were covered with black tape; the complaint notes the damage appeared "recent." A loaded handgun was found inside the Acura, along with 2.6 grams of marijuana, according to prosecutors.